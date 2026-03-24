Experts emphasise holistic framework for Semaglutide use in weight management

Medical experts from Pune and Mumbai highlighted the need for a holistic approach to managing weightloss using Semaglutide, as the successful global formulation goes off patent in India.

At a recent meeting in Pune, experts emphasised that sustainable outcomes depend on combining medication with a well-structured diet and regular exercise. They described Semaglutide as a clinically proven option for managing diabetes and weight, but emphasised that it should not be used as a standalone solution or quick fix. They stressed that thorough patient evaluation is crucial before initiating treatment, and that a valid prescription must be issued by a healthcare professional after careful assessment for suitability.

Adherence to medication schedule was highlighted as a key factor in effectively managing chronic conditions such as weight gain and diabetes. The experts noted that long-term use of Semaglutide can lead to sustained improvements in blood sugar control and weight management.

Dr Sanjay Agarwal, diabetologist & internal medicine, said obesity is a widespread issue in India, with 70% of the population affected in some form. “While traditional methods like diet and exercise offered modest weight loss, they were insufficient for individuals with a BMI above 30. The advent of Semaglutide provides a promising and affordable solution to bridge the treatment gap. By reducing weight, we can significantly lower the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer,” he said.

According to Dr Jagdish Hiremath, cardiologist, obesity is a major risk factor for heart disease, and its management is critical in preventing cardiovascular issues. “For patients without heart disease, addressing obesity early can help prevent future complications. In those with existing heart conditions, weight loss through treatments like Semaglutide can help mitigate further risks. This drug has shown significant benefits in reducing weight, improving blood pressure, cholesterol, and even conditions like obstructive sleep apnea and heart failure. Availability of therapies like Semaglutide represents a significant advancement in clinical practice and we are fortunate to offer such therapy to our patients. He noted that this is a vital drug for clinicians, enabling more effective management of obesity, metabolic disorders and cardiometabolic risk, and must be used with due precautions and counselling in order to provide maximum benefits safely,” Dr Hiremath said.

Dr Rajiv Kovil, diabetologist, explained that Semaglutide marks a significant breakthrough in our ability to address the root cause of obesity and diabetes — the wrong deposition of fat in organs like the liver, pancreas, and kidneys. With each percentage of fat reduction, we see a meaningful modification in disease outcomes. “By reducing weight by 10-15%, we can improve conditions like fatty liver, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and even help patients reduce their medication requirements. This drug not only reduces weight but also offers substantial protection to vital organs like the liver, kidneys, and heart,” Dr Kovil said.

According to Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, senior endocrinologist, obesity is not merely a lifestyle issue but a disease affecting multiple organs in the body. “We must focus on adipocyte or fat health similar to any organ health and metabolic evaluation must be done along with BMI and body composition assessment to understand the true impact of obesity. Semaglutide, when combined with lifestyle changes, can help manage weight more effectively, especially when traditional methods stop working or plateau down. It offers a powerful tool in addressing obesity and its related diseases like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and many more,” Dr Deshmukh added.

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They also highlighted the importance of appropriate patient counselling and routine monitoring during therapy. Most patients generally tolerate treatment well, with commonly reported side-effects being mild and transient, such as nausea or a feeling of fullness, particularly in the initial phase. With gradual dose escalation and regular follow-up, these effects are usually manageable. Ongoing clinical engagement was emphasised as important to ensure good adherence and to promptly address any concerns related to tolerability or patient experience. Regular follow-ups were underscored as essential for addressing these concerns as engagement ensures that any issues related to adherence or tolerability are identified and managed promptly.