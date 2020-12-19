Selection trials to begin for Maharashtra & national-level ski and snowboarding championships

The championship is scheduled to be held between January 24 and February 2 next year at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ski and Snowboard Association of Maharashtra will conduct selection trials for the upcoming state and national-level Ski and Snowboard Championships, both in junior and senior categories. The championship is scheduled to be held between January 24 and February 2 next year at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

Anand Lahoti, president of the Ski and Snowboard Association of Maharashtra, said players from both the junior and senior categories of the state team will be shortlisted for the training camp that will be conducted in Gulmarg. “It is one of the very first participations of the state in the sports of ski and snowboarding, and we are hoping that despite the circumstances presented by the pandemic, we should have participation of more than 100 players,” he said.

“Ski and snowboarding are recognised Olympic winter sports and we believe that this initiative under Khelo India will drive passionate players to the sports. We have high potential in these sports and it is a step towards developing it,” said Lahoti.

He said players are required to register with the association for participation by December 28.

