scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Seeking money for ‘ailing mom’, conman cheats Pune MLA Madhuri Misal

While Pune MLA Madhuri Misal’s daughter Pooja filed a complaint against Mukesh Rathod at Bibvewadi police station, the police are investigating if MLAs Meghna Bordikar from Jintur, Shweta Mahale from Buldhana, and Devyani Farande from Nashik too were cheated by Rathod.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 19, 2022 2:48:35 pm
According to Pooja’s complaint, Rathod approached the MLA over the phone on July 12.

Four BJP MLAs from Maharashtra were allegedly duped into sending money to a conman who approached them saying he needed financial assistance as his mother was ill, the police said.

While Pune MLA Madhuri Misal’s daughter Pooja filed a complaint against Mukesh Rathod at Bibvewadi police station, the police are investigating if MLAs Meghna Bordikar from Jintur, Shweta Mahale from Buldhana, and Devyani Farande from Nashik too were cheated by Rathod.

According to Pooja’s complaint, Rathod approached the MLA over the phone on July 12. “He told her that his mother has been hospitalised at a private hospital at Baner and he needed money to buy medicine. Misal’s daughter sent Rs 3,400 to him on Google Pay. It was later found that Rathod had made similar calls to several other public personalities and that he had lied while seeking help. The MLA’s daughter then approached the cyber-crime branch of Pune Police,” Police Inspector Vilas Sonde said.

Rathod, who has not been arrested yet, has been booked for cheating by personation under sections 419 of the Indian Penal Code and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...
More from Pune

Sonde said that the police will approach the three other MLAs too.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Kerala Police register case against those who forced girl to remove innerwear during NEET

Kerala Police register case against those who forced girl to remove innerwear during NEET

Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers: 'Felt I had a responsibility'

Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers: 'Felt I had a responsibility'

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Premium
'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Premium
Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

'Sustainability no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility': JJ Valaya

'Sustainability no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility': JJ Valaya

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement