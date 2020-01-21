Security upped at Pune Airport

The CISF is responsible for security at the airport. The CISF is responsible for security at the airport.

Security at the Pune Airport was tightened hours after a bag containing an explosive substance was found outside at the Mangaluru Airport terminal building. Checks were doubled in the wake of the upcoming Republic Day.

“The presence of security personnel in and around the airport has been increased. We have instructed all airlines to conduct a thorough security check inside the aircraft as well,” said a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer from New Delhi. The CISF is responsible for security at the airport.

Airport officials, meanwhile, have also issued a travel advisory for passengers. “In view of enhanced security measures, including additional checks enforced at Pune Airport, we have requested our passengers to report to the airport at least two hours in advance and cooperate with the security agencies,” Pune Airport director Ajay Kumar said.

