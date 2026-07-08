Security guard killed, another feared trapped in landslide at Khandala

Over two dozen villages were moved to safety by the NDRF amidst further safety concern to the villagers as heavy rains continued in the region.

A 40-year-old security guard was killed and another person was feared trapped after a security cabin of a residential society at Khandala hill station in Pune district was struck by a landslide late on Monday. On Tuesday, the body of one person was recovered while search for the missing person continue on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Rustic Highland Society in Khandala on Monday. Police identified the deceased as Gangaram Puttepu (40) while Pramod Shantaram Prajapati is feared trapped.

“Amidst very heavy rains in Lonavala and Khandala area, a landslide was reported on Old Khandala Road near Rustic Highland Society. Immediately after the landslide, 14 people were moved to safety. It soon became clear that the security cabin was covered rocks and soil and the two were crushed underneath,” said an officer from Pune Rural police.