scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
MUST READ

Pune: Security guard arrested for stealing diesel from PMPML bus

Dhangar has been arrested as per section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 20, 2021 1:43:53 pm
Pune police, Pune diesel stealing, PMPML bus, Security guard arrested for stealing diesel, Pune news, Indian expressThe police have identified the accused as Ganesh Dhangar (25), a resident of Zambre Vasti, Bibvewadi.

Pune city police have arrested a private security guard for allegedly stealing fuel from a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus.

The police have identified the accused as Ganesh Dhangar (25), a resident of Zambre Vasti, Bibvewadi.

Avinash Sonawane (53), a ward inspector of PMPML’s security department has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bibwewadi police station on Tuesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The police said that accused Dhangwar was found to be stealing diesel from the fuel tank of a PMPML bus parked at the bus depot in Upper Indiranagar in Bibwewadi around 3.30 am on Tuesday. He had taken out about 5 liters of diesel worth Rs 500 in a can without any authority to do so.

Click here for more

Dhangar has been arrested as per section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 20: Latest News

Advertisement