Sunday, February 07, 2021
Pune: Security guard arrested for molesting minor girl

According to the police, the incident came to light two days ago after some residents saw the security guard with the minor girl.

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 7, 2021 11:05:19 pm
He has been lodged at Yerawada police station, said an officer.

A 60-year-old security guard of a residential society was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police said.

A police officer said that the guard was placed under arrest after the crime was reported. He was produced before a court and was remanded to judicial custody. He has been lodged at Yerawada police station, said an officer.

