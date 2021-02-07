Pune: Security guard arrested for molesting minor girl

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 7, 2021 11:05:19 pm
A 60-year-old security guard of a residential society was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police said.
According to the police, the incident came to light two days ago after some residents saw the security guard with the minor girl.
A police officer said that the guard was placed under arrest after the crime was reported. He was produced before a court and was remanded to judicial custody. He has been lodged at Yerawada police station, said an officer.
