Pune: Security guard arrested for molesting minor girl

A 60-year-old security guard of a residential society was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light two days ago after some residents saw the security guard with the minor girl.

A police officer said that the guard was placed under arrest after the crime was reported. He was produced before a court and was remanded to judicial custody. He has been lodged at Yerawada police station, said an officer.

