Second wave of infections likely in winter, need to be alert: Pune Admn

With the Union government and experts warning of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in winter, the district administration on Wednesday stressed on the need to be alert and aware of the situation.

“There is a decline in the number of new cases. So, the current situation of availability of beds and ventilators is satisfactory. Many of the beds are vacant but we are prepared if there is a need to scale up the facility,” said Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

“The Union government as well as health experts have warned that the winter months, as well as opening up of most activities after lockdown restrictions, would lead to another wave during December and January,” he said.

Two things have to be done to handle the second wave, he said, adding that the first one is to keep the basic infrastructure ready, and second is to ensure the spread is restricted by creating public awareness on preventive steps.

“The second wave is likely to be weaker than the previous ones but then there are ifs and buts by experts. There is no confirmed assurance of it so it is necessary to be alert and aware of the situation,” said Rao.

He said lockdown rules have been eased and various activities have been allowed, as there is no alternative, but proper and cautious behaviour of local residents is the best preventive measure.

On reports of a few PPE kits procured by the Pune Municipal Corporation turning out to be faulty, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said the civic administration was aware of the issue and looking into it.

He also said there have been discussions on shifting patients of Naidu Hospital to another civic hospital, so that work on the PMC medical college can start on the same premises.

“We are planning a medical college at the Naidu Hospital premises. The necessary administrative procedure is nearing completion and the infrastructure has to be in place. If need be, we will shift Naidu Hospital patients to another civic hospital, but there is no final plan so far,” said Kumar.

