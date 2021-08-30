Second time this month, Maharashtra vaccinates over a million in a day

For the second time, Maharashtra administered one million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day on August 30.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that till 9 pm on Monday, as many as 10,24,240 vaccine doses were administered across the state.

The state last achieved this milestone on August 21 when it administered 11,04,465 doses.

On two other days, August 14 and 27, the state vaccinated over nine lakh people. On August 14, a total of 9,64,460 doses were administered in a single day, while on August 27, the state was able to administer 9,90,328 doses. Maharashtra has been able to administer a total of 5.7 crore vaccine doses till date.

Of these, 1.10 crore people have in the age group of 45 and above have been fully vaccinated with both doses while 19.92 lakh in the age group of 18-44 years have got both doses. In this age group, 1.81 crore people have got the first vaccine shot.

Mumbai has been able to administer more than 95 lakh vaccine doses while over 78 lakh doses have been administered in Pune district. On Monday, Pune district was also able to administer 1.09 lakh doses.

“We are planning to administer 1.5 lakh vaccine doses in Pune rural areas in association with Bajaj Group and Pune Zilla Parishad on August 31,” said Dr Sachin Edke, district vaccination officer.

While several people are waiting for their dose, Rajesh Tope, state health minister, said the Centre has promised to give them as many as 1.70 crore vaccine doses in September. “We have the capacity to administer more than 15 lakh vaccine doses and are waiting for an adequate supply from the Centre,” Tope said.

Comply with disaster management act guidelines, learnings from Kerala

Tope has made a strong case for exercising caution with several festivals like Ganesh festival, Dussehra and Diwali round the corner. “We need to take learnings from Kerala, which saw a massive spike in Covid cases (approximately 31,000 in a day) after Onam. We have to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Tope said.

Maharashtra has till date reported over 64.60 lakh Covid 19 infections and 1.37 lakh deaths. There are 51,834 active Covid-19 cases across the state.

Tope also said that schools can be reopened in districts where there are not many Covid-19 cases. To that end, the state is taking various measures like vaccinating both teaching and non-teaching staff before September 5.