Second PetGala, mega adoption drive in city

Mars Petcare along with Whiskas hosted the second PetGala with a mega adoption drive in association with the Feline Club of India (FCI) on Sunday. It also helped raise awareness on pets and on the breed Indie Mau.

The Championship Cat Show at the PetGala featured four international judges: Allan Raymond (Australia), Jan Rogers (US), Fadly Fuad (Indonesia) and Indra Lubis (Indonesia). It also gave an opportunity for pet owners to indulge in a range of activities such as pool parties, pet fashion shows and games. The event featured over 200 cats including Persians, Maine Coons, Bengals and even the Indie Mau.

Salil Murthy, Managing Director, Mars Petcare India, said, “The partnership with FCI is one among several initiatives we are taking to bring cat parents together, provide them an opportunity to learn from each other and interact with experts in addition to showcasing their beautiful felines… Whiskas will also conduct an adoption drive in association with AART NGO in Pune.”