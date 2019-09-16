Second edition of Indie Comix Fest in Pune supports art, self-publishing

(Written by Ruchika Goswami)

Independent artists showcased and sold their self-published comic strips, graphics novels and other self-made merchandise at the second edition of the Indie Comix Fest, Pune, held at TIFA working studios on Sunday. The event had over 20 artists from various cities with their artwork ranging from unique styles of sketching, slice-of-life humour comic strips to surrealism and original character series.

Bharath Murthy, one of the co-founders of the festival, told The Indian Express, “We started the festival three years ago and we organise the event at eight cities across the country. Art is a form of expression and the idea is to support art and self-publishing. What sets it apart from comic conventions is that the festival is not merchandised. Simply put, the artists get a platform to share their comic and other artforms for visitors. Also, people can meet the creator and buy from them.”

Aditi Mali, also known as goodbadcomics, who is based in Pune, said, “What I make is based on things around me. It can be about me, my experiences, my cat or my thoughts. I also draw about my mental health, my emotions as I feel that they are to be perceived normal. The driving force behind my comics is to brighten someone’s day. I want people to feel better and relate to my comics when they see them.”

“I am a software analyst working at a multinational corporation. I have been doodling for quite some time now. Aditi Mali and other online artists inspired me to draw my way on paper. I draw sketches based on my thoughts and experiences,” said Arundhari Palsule, The Dusty Quirk, also based in Pune.