Second dose for those above 45 years today; NCP seeks vax camps in societies, PCMC says no plans yet

Citizens wait inside the vaccination center at Dattanagar Jambhulwadi road Health Centre, Pune, to take vaccine on Monday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

AFTER a gap of a week, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation today has started the vaccination of those above the age of 45 years. At the same, the vaccination of those between the ages of 18-44 has been extended from three centres to eight centres.

“We have received 5,000 doses of vaccine. The same will be given to the citizens on Friday,” said Dr Varsha Dange, in charge of PCMC’s vaccination programme. These doses, said Dr Dange, will be given to those who are scheduled to get their second dose. “It is not for those who are to receive their first dose,” she said.

Dr Dange said they were not sure whether they would be carrying out the drive tomorrow as well. “It all depends on the vaccine stock that we get,” she said.

Dr Dange said from May 1, they were giving the vaccine to those between the ages of 18-44 at three centres. “Now, the doses will be given at eight centres,” she said.

Dr Dange said the PCMC has not yet given permission to residential societies to conduct vaccination camps. “We have not yet received guidelines for carrying out vaccinations in residential societies,” she said.

Former Mayor Mangala Kadam, an NCP leader, in a letter to PCMC commissioner, said, “Overcrowding is taking place at all vaccination centres being run by PCMC. People are queuing up since early morning. No social distancing is being followed. If people are informed in advance, then overcrowding will not take place,” she said.

Appealing to citizens not to crowd the vaccination centres, the PCMC administration said, “Only limited number of beneficiaries will be given the doses. Therefore, a large number of citizens should not gather at the vaccination centres.”

Kadam said if residential societies are given permission to hold vaccination camps, then the overcrowding at PCMC-run centres will ease and it will help in containing the spread of the virus.

Demanding that a separate helpline be set up for vaccinations, Kadam said, “If a citizen calls up PCMC officials, they do not respond. They do not even bother to return the calls. Therefore, it is necessary that a separate helpline is set up. It will help citizen to know whether vaccination will take place or whether adequate vaccines are available.”

The vaccinations will be held at the following centres:

Savitribai Phule, school, Bhosari, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj school, Dighi, Sant Dnyaneshwar Krida School, Indirayaninagar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru school, Charholi, Primary school, Moshi.

Kasarwadi hospital, Pimple Gurav primary school, Shitole school, Sangvi, Balaji lawns, Sangvi, Ganesh English medium school, Dapodi.

Talera hospital, Bijlinagar hospital, Kiwale hospital, Gurudwara, Walhekarwadi, PCMC school, Punawale, Sector 29, Ravet, Hegdewar Bhavan, Akurdi, Jadhavwadi Chikhli, PCMC school, Wakad, Mangalnagar school, Bhumkarvasti, Yeshwantrao Chavan school, Kaspatevasti School, YCM hospital, Nehrunagar hospita, Annasaheb Magar School, Pimple Saudagar, Kalewadi-Pavananagar school, Yamunagar hospital, Skating ground, Primary school, Mehtrevasti.