Season’s first hail and heavy rain spell lash Pune

Pune experienced pre-monsoon season’s first hailstorm and a heavy rain spell on Tuesday. Hail was mainly reported from Wakad, Pimple Nilakh, Sus road, Pashan, Baner, Pimple-Saudagar and Pimpri while moderate to heavy rain lashed the city and lasted for about two hours.

Rainfall recorded at Shivajinagar (till 5.30 pm) was 2.3mm.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, shared that hail was also reported from some parts of Satara district including Wai, Mahabaleshwar and surrounding areas for the second consecutive day this week.

The ongoing pre-monsoon shower is associated with a trough running between eastern Bihar and south Tamil Nadu. “As a result, there is moisture incursion which causes overcast sky conditions and, at times, gives way to thunderstorms,” said an IMD official.

The Met department has forecast thundershowers, and lighting accompanying light to moderate-intensity rain, mostly towards evening hours, over Pune and Ahmednagar districts till April 30.

This system will also bring similar pre-monsoon showers over Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad till the end of this month.

