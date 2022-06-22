Season 2 of Apla Pune Marathon to be held on June 26

Pune will host the second edition of the Apla Pune Marathon on the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse’ on June 26, 2022.

Champ Endurance, a sports event firm promoting high endurance sports, will conduct the Apla Pune Marathon Season 2.

Global Humane Organization (GHO) and Nashabandi Mandal Maharashtra State have joined hands with Champ Endurance as philanthropic partners in a bid to make Maharashtra free from drug addiction, said sources.

The marathon distance ranges from 3 km (fun run) wherein the kids and families can participate, to 42.195 km (full marathon) wherein professional runners, and fitness enthusiasts can take part. The event would be flagged off from Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

Ravindra Wani, a triathlete and Champ Endurance official, told media persons Wednesday, “Consuming illicit drugs can take away years of hard work and practice that one puts into becoming a champion and turn them into addicts. There are no shortcuts to this. Testing our endurance takes years of practice and dedication to be healthy and fit. People train all year long, running long distances. They start small by setting shorter limits and keep pushing them as they achieve every milestone. This is the level of practice it takes.”