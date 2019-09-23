Search on for satellite campuses, SPPU in talks with 2 potential colleges

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is on the lookout for colleges and institutions where it could establish satellite campuses. By far, university officials have identified two potential colleges for this purpose.

This was informed by Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, who said the location hunt has gained momentum in last six months.

“With no more construction planned on campus, we plan to set up satellite campuses at institutions or colleges that have basic infrastructure. So far, we have held talks with two colleges and are in the final stages of sealing the deal,” Karmalkar said.

With newer courses getting added in each academic year, it has become next to impossible for SPPU officials to sanction construction of new buildings or departments on the sprawling 400-acre campus. Besides, the increasing student strength with the number of courses, offering accommodation to students on campus has become a daunting task for the university management.

SPPU officials said no new construction work would be undertaken inside the campus till all undergoing works are completed. Presently, works are on for a new hostel facility, a food mall, a sports facility, a science centre, for the department of Inter Disciplinary School of Sciences (IDSS) among a host of others on the campus.

Of this, the food mall and the hostel facility are likely to be completed and operational by the start of next academic year, said a university official.

Recently, SPPU’s sub-centre in Nashik was given a facelift after temporarily shifting it to a school. SPPU runs courses in Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) at Nashik. Similarly, it runs some courses at its second sub-centre located in Ahmednagar.

“There are many litigations pertaining to land and permissions at Nashik sub-centre. We have resolved some while a few more remain to be addressed. However, as of now, the MBA course is being conducted at a school that has been modified, suiting the business management set-up,” Karmalkar said.