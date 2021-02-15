Pune: Search on for assailants who opened fire at grocery shop owner

A probe is on to find the assailants and ascertain their motive behind the attack.

Pune Police launched a search for three unidentified persons, who allegedly opened fire at and injured a grocery shop owner in Ambegaon Khurd on Saturday night.

The victim, Vishal Punjabi (32), a resident of Dhankawdi’s Chaitanya Nagar, has filed a complaint and an FIR, in this case, has been lodged at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Police have booked three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons under IPC sections 307 and 34 and sections of the Arms Act.

Police said Punjabi and his brothers run the “Balaji Trading Company”, a grocery shop, on Dattanagar – Katraj Road in Ambegaon Khurd.

Around 9 pm, the assailants came to Punjabi’s shop. When Punjabi questioned them, one of the accused removed a gun and fired. Police said Punjabi was injured and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, led by senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar, reached the spot.

Police said soon after the incident, the assailants fled the spot on a motorcycle. A probe is on to find the assailants and ascertain their motive behind the attack. Police said the shop owner did not know the assailants, and that CCTV footage from the area is being scanned for clues.

Assistant police inspector Ashish Kavthekar, the investigating officer said, “No arrest has been made yet. An investigation is on.”