Scrap dealer from Gujrat also held, engines of stolen vehicles recovered

The Pune City Police has arrested a man who is an accused in more than hundred theft cases. The accused, Raju Baburav Javalkar (55), was arrested on Friday.

Senior Police Inspector Shankar Khatake said, “Javalkar has been on police record for his alleged involvement in over hundred theft cases. After arresting him, during further probe, we arrested a second accused from Gujarat. Both are currently in our custody and further investigation is on.”

While probing a theft case lodged with the Chandan Nagar police station, the police investigated videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene. After identifying the suspect and following a tip-off, policemen arrested Javalkar near Khed Shivapur toll post.

A press release issued by the Chandan Nagar police station on Wednesday said Javalkar’s investigation involves seven cases of vehicle thefts in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to police, Javalkar had sold the stolen vehicles to Dinesh Ramsingh Vasava (24), a scrap dealer in Ankaleshwar, Gujarat. Dinesh was arrested and investigation revealed that he had dismantled the stolen vehicles and sold their spare parts, police said. The engines of some of the stolen vehicles were recovered from Dinesh, while the chassis number of the engines had been tampered with to destroy evidence, police said.

The accused were booked under sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a police team arrested two persons moving suspiciously on a motorcycle on the Pune-Solapur highway on September 6. The duo, Vishnu Kundgir (21) and Pavan Patil, are on the record of Railway police and Hyderabad police. At least 10 two-wheelers, stolen from different parts of Pune, were recovered from the accused, police said.

