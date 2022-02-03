Scientists discuss need for space-based telescopes to accomplish astronomical phenomena

Although ground-based telescopes have much science to offer, certain astronomical phenomena studies can be accomplished only by using space-based telescopes, said Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru.

She was delivering a talk on ‘Astronomy from Space’ during the 21st National Space Symposium (NSSS) jointly organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata.

“Certain astronomical phenomena require data observations obtained from multiple wavelengths, which is possible only by using space-based telescopes. Increasingly, scientists and engineers are turning to space with new frontiers of advanced telescopes,” said Subramaniam.

India launched its first space-based observatory, the Astrosat, in 2015 and the facility continues to remain operational till date. The ISRO is continuing to hold discussions with the scientific community and evaluate possibilities for a successor to Astrosat, S Somanath, chairman, ISRO informed earlier this week. 2022 will see India launch its maiden mission to the Sun, the Aditya L1, final stage testing for which is currently underway, the ISRO chairman said.

Since the goal of undertaking astronomical studies is to obtain better and sharper images and be able to look deeper and cover wider areas into the Universe, space-based telescopes are the future. The recently launched James Webb Space Telescope will be a game-changer in the coming years, the scientists noted.

There may be thousands of ground-based telescopes operating from remote and light-pollution free locations but they suffer from atmospheric absorption, the scientists said.

Explaining the need for space-based telescopes, the IAA director said, “Due to atmospheric absorption, certain parts of wavelengths cannot be observed and this is a challenge using ground-based telescopes. Secondly, even though some ground-based telescopes use adaptive optics, smaller telescopes do not have this facility, thus the depth and quality of the images suffer.”

She said, “Unlike ground-based telescopes, that can be built in large sizes with lesser capital investments, are easier to maintain, can be upgraded from time-to-time, (space-based telescopes) run a lower risk of malfunction or destruction, ideating space-based telescopes require advanced sensors and technology, electronics and high investments.”

Among the future space-based missions planned with ISRO, the senior IIA scientist informed that works are presently underway in the planned Indian Spectroscopic and Imaging Space Telescope (INSIST), which will fill the gap in the ultra-violet band along with offering high resolution and next-generation sensitivity.

Besides, work is progressing for the dedicated mission to study exoplanets, wherein a 1.5-metre telescope will be positioned at the Lagrange’s point (L2).

