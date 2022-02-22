Scientists discover new frog species thriving in freshwater reserves along Western Ghats

In an article in a recently-published journal, a study led by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Pune, described the discovery of a new frog species growing in freshwater sources along all states where the Western Ghats span.

Euphlyctis jaladhara or commonly named as Jaladhara, the skittering frog was first spotted in the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary in Kerala in 2017. This species was later spotted during the subsequent forest surveys focusing on freshwater bodies in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Last year, the same group of researchers from ZSI, National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneshwar and Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, had identified a cousin of Jaladhara — Phrynoderma Kerala. It was, however, limited to the eastern coastal plains of Cauvery river and dominant in the freshwater sources along the Palghat gap.

Skittering frogs were first discovered in the Deccan plateau and the western ghats over two centuries ago.

Speaking to The Indian Express, K P Dinesh, the study’s lead author from ZSI, said, “Most amphibian species are found within a restricted area. In that view, the discovery of the Jaladhara skittering frog over such a wide geographical area along the western coastal plains is being reported after a gap of several years.”

The latest study, published in the journal Zootaxa, involved the researchers adopting an integral taxonomy approach, wherein the morphology, genetic studies and geographical mapping were undertaken.

“The mitochondrial genes showcased a 4 per cent genetic variation, which is significant,” added Dinesh.

Female Euphlyctis Jaladharas are larger in size than their male counterpart Female Euphlyctis Jaladharas are larger in size than their male counterpart

Among the distinguishing characteristics possessed by Jaladhara from other skittering frogs are larger sized female frogs, equal head size and width and colour patterns on the ventral-side.

Also read | Meet India’s newest mammal

Since the newly-discovered amphibian survives in freshwater, water pollution and drying of the sources remain a threat to their existence, the researchers said.

“Post monsoon, the sources can run dry or be replaced by brackish seawater. This increased salinity can be a threat to the frog species and thus, close monitoring of freshwater reserves is needed,” the ZSI researcher said.