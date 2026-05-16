What a scientist studying spices wants us to know about masala

“Since my lab works on diabetes, among others, we are very interested in cumin or jeera. Cumin inhibits a lot of enzymes that malfunction in diabetes, i. e they become hyperactive.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 16, 2026 08:44 AM IST
healthFrom cumin regulating blood sugar levels to black pepper boosting nutrient absorption, modern research at Pune University is proving what traditional cooking always knew—food is medicine. (Image for representation)
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Can the spice box in your kitchen lead you to better health? Dr Anjali Kulkarni, Associate Professor of Botany at Savitribai Phule Pune University, is among the scientists worldwide who are drawing out unknown characteristics of spices in their labs.

“Since my lab works on diabetes, among others, we are very interested in cumin or jeera. Cumin inhibits a lot of enzymes that malfunction in diabetes, i. e they become hyperactive. If we add cumin, it reduces that hyperactivity of the enzymes and brings back the glucose level to a relatively normal level,” says Kulkarni.

Her favourite ‘fun fact’ is about black pepper. “We think of it only as a hot spice. But, it is a bioavailability enhancer, i.e. it increases the way our intestine absorbs nutrients from food when we combine black pepper. Some of the components of our food, like curcumin in turmeric, might not be water soluble. Black pepper does the job of increasing its bio-availability and helps our intestine to absorb that nutrition,” says Kulkarni. Pune-based Dr Raghunath Mashekar was one of the pioneers who conducted bioavailability studies in India, and proved this property of black pepper.

Kulkarni has been interested in spices for years, largely because of her fondness for cooking. What saddens Kulkarni is that traditional Indian cooking knew what labs are only now rediscovering – but the old wisdom about spices is almost forgotten. This, she says, has given her a sense of purpose to spread awareness about the humble masala. On May 18, Kulkarni will take the stage at the Dorf Brewhouse in Baner to speak at the ‘Pint of Science festival’ on ‘Spices: The Forgotten Superheroes’.

India has been the top spice producer and exporter for centuries. “Yet, we do not even study spices in our school syllabus. We are told about balanced diets but what about spices, which play a great role in boosting our immune system, improving cognition and controlling the gut microflora, besides having anti-cancer and anti-microbial properties,” she says.

When Pint of Science, an initiative that helps science break down the walls with regular people, offered Kulkarni a platform to reach out to the public, she readily agreed. Pint of Science, spearheaded by Dr Debarati Chatterjee, a theoretical astrophysicist and Professor at IUCAA, Pune, is a series of talks by scientists presented in an engaging way – at pubs. This year, the Pint of Science festival is being held in Pune, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Delhi and Mumbai.

After her talk, Kulkarni will be available to chat with visitors more about her work, especially her new patents on spices that bring down blood sugar levels. “I hope that, after the talk, visitors will understand that everybody uses spices in their daily life but these do more than just add hotness or flavor to the food. They have medicinal benefits and that is why we must use them judiciously. Spices are like superheroes, who with little effort and a small quantity, can give us very good benefits,” she says.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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