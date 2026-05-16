What a scientist studying spices wants us to know about masala

Can the spice box in your kitchen lead you to better health? Dr Anjali Kulkarni, Associate Professor of Botany at Savitribai Phule Pune University, is among the scientists worldwide who are drawing out unknown characteristics of spices in their labs.

“Since my lab works on diabetes, among others, we are very interested in cumin or jeera. Cumin inhibits a lot of enzymes that malfunction in diabetes, i. e they become hyperactive. If we add cumin, it reduces that hyperactivity of the enzymes and brings back the glucose level to a relatively normal level,” says Kulkarni.

Her favourite ‘fun fact’ is about black pepper. “We think of it only as a hot spice. But, it is a bioavailability enhancer, i.e. it increases the way our intestine absorbs nutrients from food when we combine black pepper. Some of the components of our food, like curcumin in turmeric, might not be water soluble. Black pepper does the job of increasing its bio-availability and helps our intestine to absorb that nutrition,” says Kulkarni. Pune-based Dr Raghunath Mashekar was one of the pioneers who conducted bioavailability studies in India, and proved this property of black pepper.