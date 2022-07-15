scorecardresearch
Schools to remain open in Pune today; PCMC shuts them for 2 days

The PMC also urged private establishments to encourage work from home for its staff for the next few days. The city is also facing a lot of traffic issues due to water-logging and deterioration of city roads due to rain.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 15, 2022 5:37:28 am
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday said schools in the city will remain open on Friday as there is no forecast of heavy rain on the day.

However, many schools in the city have already announced that they will be shut till Saturday due to the rain. Several junior colleges also cancelled classes on Friday.

However, the PCMC said all civic and private schools will remain shut in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday and Saturday.

“The PMC had announced holiday for schools only on Thursday after the IMD had predicted heavy rain. But schools will remain open on Friday,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Vilas Kanade.

Meanwhile, PCMC Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot said, “We have over 650 civic and private schools. All of them will remain closed on Friday and Saturday. This is as per the district collector’s directives.”

