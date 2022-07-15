Schools to remain open in Pune today; PCMC shuts them for 2 days

July 15, 2022 5:37:28 am
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday said schools in the city will remain open on Friday as there is no forecast of heavy rain on the day.
However, many schools in the city have already announced that they will be shut till Saturday due to the rain. Several junior colleges also cancelled classes on Friday.
However, the PCMC said all civic and private schools will remain shut in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday and Saturday.
“The PMC had announced holiday for schools only on Thursday after the IMD had predicted heavy rain. But schools will remain open on Friday,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Vilas Kanade.
Subscriber Only Stories
The PMC also urged private establishments to encourage work from home for its staff for the next few days. The city is also facing a lot of traffic issues due to water-logging and deterioration of city roads due to rain.
Meanwhile, PCMC Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot said, “We have over 650 civic and private schools. All of them will remain closed on Friday and Saturday. This is as per the district collector’s directives.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-