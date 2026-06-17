Schools start without Class 6 textbooks, state’s new curriculum causes delay

Similarly, a Zilla Parishad school principal from Pune’s Bhor taluka said that his school had received the English textbook for class 6 but no other textbooks for the grade. The principal of a Pune Municipal Corporation school also said that class 6 textbooks for all subjects had not been received.

Government schools in Maharashtra began the 2026-27 academic year on June 15 without class 6 textbooks. The delay in preparation of the State’s new CBSE-based curriculum, rolled out for four grades including class 6 this year, has resulted in this situation.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, students from classes 1 to 8 in local self-government schools and aided schools are provided with free textbooks. This year, the new CBSE-based textbooks have been introduced for classes 2, 3, 4, and 6. However the delay in approval and preparation of the class 6 textbooks has left teachers in lurk.

Further, a 21-day bridge course has also been designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to help students cover the gap between the old and the new curriculum. While the SCERT has made a PDF copy of this course available on its website, the physical bridge course book—much like the regular textbooks—has not yet reached the schools.