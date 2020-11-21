Schools in Pune city to remain shut till December 13: Mayor

The decision has been taken after consulting with parents and keeping in mind the COVID 19 situation (Representational)

Schools in Pune city, which were set to re-open Monday, will remain shut till December 13, said city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

On Saturday evening, Mohol tweeted; “Schools in Pune will remain shut. All schools in Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdiction will remain shut till December 13. The decision has been taken after consulting with parents and keeping in mind the COVID 19 situation.”

Following a review meeting and keeping in mind the spike in COVID 19 cases post-Diwali, it was decided to further postpone reopening of schools.

The announcement came a few hours after Maharashtra state school education minister Varsha Gaekwad declared that schools may open in different parts of the state, depending on the local condition and permission from local district administration authorities.

