Schools in Pune announce shutdown amid COVID scare

A day after members of a housing society near Dhayari Phata were taken by health authorities for coronavirus screening, panic has spread amongst local residents and rumours are rife. Following the scare, at least two schools in the area have announced a shutdown till Saturday announcing that it would review their decision to open later.

Sundari Jaishankar, Principal of DSK school in Dhayari confirmed that a decision was taken late on Tuesday evening to close the school till Saturday.

“There were rumours that in one particular society, many members were taken for testing. We also have students coming in from that society and initially we had asked parents of these students to avoid sending kids to school and self-quarantine. But later we took a decision to shut the school down till Saturday, ” she said.

While authorities at another school couldn’t be reached, a parent of Vidya Pratisthan’s Nanded City Public School shared a message sent by the school announcing a precautionary closure from March 11-14. The message also said that further notification would be sent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Satish Magar, Chairman and Managing Director, Nanded city confirmed that both schools in the township are closed till Saturday, including VPNCPS and Pawar Public School in Nanded City.