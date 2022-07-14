Schools in Pimpri shut today, water level in Pavana dam rises

EVEN as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) education department has declared holiday for all civic and private schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad Thursday, water in Pavana dam, the lifeline of the industrial city, rose to 50 per cent of its capacity following heavy rain in Maval region. The PCMC has declared alert to the residents living on the banks of the Pavana river.

PCMC deputy commissioner Sandeep Khot told The Indian Express that the civic body has declared holidays for all schools on Wednesday and Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in 48 hours. “The civic schools already had a holiday on Wednesday for Guru Purnima. As soon as we received directives from the government around noon, we immediately issued directives to private school managements to close down their schools,” he said.

A principal of a school in Nigdi, however, complained that the delayed announcement of school holiday created chaos on their premises. “Our school runs in two shifts. When we received the orders in the afternoon, we had to call parents to pick their child. It created chaos,” the principal said.

Meanwhile, PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said the authorities have started shifting some people living in extreme proximity of the Pavana river. “We shifted some 15 families in Ravet area. We have also begun the process of shifting families along the overflowing ‘nallah’ (stream) on Pimpri-Chinchwad link road. Besides, in Dapodi we are facing the same problem,” he said.

The PCMC administration said the water level in Pavana dam has risen to 50 per cent by Wednesday evening. “By July 6, the dam storage level had sunk to 16 per cent. Following heavy rain in Maval region, the water level has risen to 50 per cent. In a matter of seven days the water has risen to more than 25 per cent,” the officers said.