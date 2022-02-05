Schools for Classes I to VIII in Pune to open for normal hours: Ajit Pawar

Schools for Classes I to VII will open for regular hours from Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Saturday after chairing a Covid-19 review meeting at the city’s Council Hall.

Last week, while making a school reopening announcement, it was decided to operate half-day schools for Classes I to VII while operating those for Classes IX and above at the regular hours.

“Due to a dip in the positivity rate and overall infection numbers, it was decided that schools for Classes I to VIII will open for regular hours from next week,” said Pawar after the meeting which was attended by senior administrative officials and elected representatives barring members of parliament (MP) who are in Delhi for the Budget session.

Pawar said that lower vaccination numbers in the age group of 15-18 in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is a worry and the administration will have to take efforts to speed up the drive.

He added, “There’s a shortage of vaccines for the 15-18 age group. The shortage has stalled the vaccination today (Saturday) and we won’t be able to do any vaccination for this group tomorrow (Sunday) as well. Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that from Monday, the vaccine supply will regularise. I will also speak to those involved in Mumbai and Delhi to ensure that there’s no shortage of vaccines so that the speed picks up,” said Pawar.

Pawar said relaxations have been granted in the entire state to organise various sports activities, including horse racing and bullock cart races. “Local administrations have been empowered to take a call on organising these events at 25 per cent crowd capacity,” said Pawar.

He said that although the number of Covid-19 infections have come down steeply, the government is not complacent.

“In Pune district, there were 90,000 positive patients last week, this week it has come down to 45,000. But we will have to observe the figures for a few more weeks. The positivity rate is very high in some districts. In case of granting relaxations across the board, we will wait for a few more weeks in Pune district,” said Pawar.