Thursday, July 15, 2021
Schools and colleges in Pune to be shut for offline classes till July 31

The state government had earlier allowed reopening of schools in rural areas where there were no active Covid-19 cases.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 15, 2021 9:12:10 pm
The decision will also be applicable for Pune Cantonment Board and Kirkee Cantonment Board areas. (Representational)

Schools, colleges and educational institutions in Pune city will remain closed for offline classes till July 31, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said on Thursday. The state government had earlier allowed reopening of schools in rural areas where there were no active Covid-19 cases.

“Regular offline teaching in all primary schools, secondary schools, colleges and educational institutes will be closed till July 31 in the city, only online teaching is permitted,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar in an order. The decision will also be applicable for Pune Cantonment Board and Kirkee Cantonment Board areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will review the Covid-19 situation in the city on Friday. The existing lockdown restrictions would continue till earlier orders are revised, said Kumar.

Pune city still has a weekend lockdown, when shops in essential category are allowed to operate till 4 pm. Shops in both essential and non-essential categories are allowed to operate till 4 pm on weekdays. However, local traders have been demanding extension of timings as the restrictions have severely hit their business.

