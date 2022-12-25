School principal booked for abetment suicide of a 15-year-old student in Bhosari

Days after a Class 10 student of a school in Bhosari, in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, allegedly died by suicide in his house, the police Saturday booked the principal on charges of abetment of suicide. According to the police, the principal had allegedly threatened to rusticate the boy for not completing his studies.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered against the principal, 40, in Bhosari under Section 305 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to the abetment of suicide of a child.

According to officials at the Bhosari police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police, the boy, 15, had allegedly ended his life on December 12. A case of sudden death was registered pending a probe into the causes.

“After the preliminary probe, an FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased boy. We have booked the school principal on the charges of abetment of suicide. The mother has said in her statement the principal had threatened the boy to rusticate him for not completing his studies as per the syllabus. He also threatened that the boy will be stopped from coming to the school, the mother has said,” said an officer from the police station.

The officer added they have not yet made any arrest in the case and that the statements of the boy’s family members, school students and authorities will be recorded as part of the probe.