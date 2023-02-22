School in Pimpri-Chinchwad gets robotic laboratory

A robotic laboratory has been set up at Sayajinath Maharaj Vidyalaya and Junior College in Pimpri-Chinchwad as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by Vi Foundation in association with Ericsson India.

The lab is equipped with robotic kits, laptops, a 3D printer, and a projector with an aim to enhance the skills of classes 6 to 9 students for more opportunities in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, reads an official release.

The ‘Digital Lab’ was inaugurated by Vice-President and Customer Unit head of Ericsson (West India) Amarjeet Singh in the presence of Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business head of Vodafone Idea Limited (Maharatshtra and Goa) recently.

The students will be able to learn robotics and also build robots to solve basic tasks, while using different data-type such as string and booleans through a mix of face-to-face and virtual training sessions, added the release.