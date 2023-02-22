scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

School in Pimpri-Chinchwad gets robotic laboratory

The lab is equipped with robotic kits, laptops, a 3D printer, and a projector with an aim to enhance the skills of classes 6 to 9 students for more opportunities in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, reads an official release.

The 'Digital Lab' was inaugurated by Vice-President and Customer Unit head of Ericsson (West India) Amarjeet Singh in the presence of Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business head of Vodafone Idea Limited (Maharatshtra and Goa) recently.(Representational/ File)
Listen to this article
School in Pimpri-Chinchwad gets robotic laboratory
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A robotic laboratory has been set up at Sayajinath Maharaj Vidyalaya and Junior College in Pimpri-Chinchwad as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by Vi Foundation in association with Ericsson India.

The lab is equipped with robotic kits, laptops, a 3D printer, and a projector with an aim to enhance the skills of classes 6 to 9 students for more opportunities in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, reads an official release.

The ‘Digital Lab’ was inaugurated by Vice-President and Customer Unit head of Ericsson (West India) Amarjeet Singh in the presence of Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business head of Vodafone Idea Limited (Maharatshtra and Goa) recently.

More from Pune

The students will be able to learn robotics and also build robots to solve basic tasks, while using different data-type such as string and booleans through a mix of face-to-face and virtual training sessions, added the release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 05:09 IST
Next Story

Campaign launched for pedestrian safety

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close