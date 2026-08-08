This school bus operator is raising the bar for child safety in Pune

For Mayur Sutar, who operates a fleet of 52 school buses serving eight schools in Pune, ensuring children’s safety begins long before a bus leaves the school gate. It starts with carefully planned student dispersal, trained staff, strict operating procedures and technology that allows parents to track every stage of their child’s journey.

As discussions around safe school transport gather momentum, Sutar’s operating model offers a glimpse into how transport operators can go beyond mandatory regulations to create a safer commuting environment for students. One of the most significant measures, he said, is managing how children leave school at the end of the day.

Giving the example of Lokseva eSchool in Pashan, Sutar says, “The school releases students in a staggered manner. Pre-primary children, who are very young, are released first. Students from Class I to Class X are released separately. Within these groups, students using the school transport are allowed to board their respective buses first. About 10 minutes later, students who are picked up by their parents are released. This ensures that by the time parents enter the school premises, the buses have already left. Finally, students who walk home are released. This systematic movement prevents congestion and improves safety around the school gates,” Sutar said.

He said the role of the female attendant assigned to every bus extends far beyond accompanying children during the journey. “Each attendant maintains a daily attendance register for her bus. It records which students are absent, who has left early due to illness or any other reason, and confirms that every child has boarded and deboarded safely. This physical record acts as an additional layer of verification and accountability every day,” he said.

Sutar said recruitment of drivers and attendants follows a stringent process to ensure that only reliable personnel are entrusted with children’s safety. “Drivers and attendants are recruited only after proper references and background verification. They undergo regular medical examinations and are initially kept on a trial period during which their performance and conduct are closely monitored before they are assigned full responsibility,” he said.

According to him, staff members also receive regular guidance on professional conduct. “We have clear rules of engagement for drivers and attendants covering their interaction with students, parents and even other motorists on the road. Weekly meetings are held to reinforce these guidelines and discuss situations ranging from handling young children to resolving disputes on the road. Personal phone calls during duty hours are strictly prohibited,” Sutar said.

Technology, he added, has become an important tool in improving transparency for parents. “Every student carries an RFID tag, while each bus is equipped with a scanner that records the exact time a child boards and deboards. All buses have GPS tracking systems that allow parents to monitor the vehicle’s location through a mobile application. CCTV cameras are installed in every bus, and the footage is stored for one month and can be accessed whenever required,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Sutar believes that safe school transport cannot depend on any single measure. “Instead, it requires disciplined staff, well-defined operating procedures and continuous monitoring to ensure that children remain safe throughout their daily journey. It is also a continuous learning process,” Sutar said.