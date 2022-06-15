scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
School bus runs over 12-yr-old at Wadgaon Khurd

Arnav was a student of the Blossom Public School. His school bus reached Rajyog Township area around 3pm.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 15, 2022 1:49:02 am
A school bus ran over a 12-year-old student at Wadgaon Khurd on Tuesday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Arnav Amol Nikam, resident of Rajyog Township.

Arnav was a student of the Blossom Public School. His school bus reached Rajyog Township area around 3pm. The children had got off the bus when the vehicle hit Arnav while turning. Arnav, who had come under the wheels of the bus, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An FIR was lodged at the Sinhagad police station. Bus driver Dattatraya Parekar (49) and conductor Riya (33) have been arrested.

