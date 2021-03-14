SCHMTT makes 7,000 kg of ‘Maha Misal’ in 3 hours, sets ‘world record’

Well known Chef Vishnu Manohar set a world record of making 7000 kgs of "Misal" at Suryadatta Institute on Sunday in Pune. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The Suryadatta Food Bank and Suryadatta College of Hotel Management and Travel Tourism (SCHMTT) said it created a record through ‘Suryadatta – Vishnu MahaMisal’, by having 30 people make 7,000 kg of MahaMisal in three hours and distributing it to 30,000 people with the help of 300 NGOs from Pune and surrounding areas. The event took place on on Sunday at Suryadatta Institute’s Bavdhan campus.

“The biggest paratha, 5,000 kg of khichdi, 4,000 kg of baingan bharta, the largest kebab have been set by many world records. Thousands of people throng each world record, but this time only 25-30 people set the world record due to the Covid-19 pandemic…” said master chef Vishnu Manohar.

Misal Pav was later distributed to the needy people in the City. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Misal Pav was later distributed to the needy people in the City. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The 7,000 kg misal used 1500 kg sprouted mataki, 500 kg onion, 400 kg oil, 250 kg ginger and garlik paste, 180 kg kanda lassoon masala, 50 kg chilli powder, 50 kg turmeric powder, 25 kg salt, 115 kg coconut powder, 15 kg tejpan, 1200 kg farsan, 4,500 litres of water and 50 kg of coriander leaves.

The Institute said all necessary rules were strictly followed and official and legal permissions from government authorities were received.

“Suryadatta–Vishnu MahaMisal spread awareness about misal as a wholesome meal and served it to over 30,000 NGO members. Students and faculty of all the institutes got hands-on experience…learnt how to manage large-scale events in short time with short manpower,” said Professor Sanjay B Chordiya, founder president and chairman, Suryadatta Group of Institutes. He added, “Students, faculty and all participants witnessed this event virtually.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.