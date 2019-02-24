Scheme for small and marginal farmers rolls out today: how it will benefit Pune district

Over 3.10 lakh farmer families in Pune district will receive the first installment of Rs 2,000 under the newly-launched Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojna (PMKSNY) by March 31. Officials of the state agriculture department said of a total of 1.52 crore farmers in the state, about 1.21 crore farmers who hold less than 2 hectares of land may be eligible for the scheme.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate the scheme for Maharashtra on Sunday at the Pune District Co-Operative Bank, in presence of State Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Patil, Pune Guardian Minister Girish Bapat and Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources Sadabhau Khot.

What is the scheme about?

The central government announced the income support scheme — Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) — for small and marginal farmers in the interim Budget for 2019-2020. The scheme is aimed at supplementing the financial needs of small and marginal farmers. Under the scheme, farmers who hold less than 2 hectares of operational farmland are eligible to receive a direct cash support of Rs 6,000 in a year, in three installments of Rs 2,000 each,

The nation-wide implementation of the scheme is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore.

How many farmers will benefit from it?

Pune district has a total of 3,10,527 farm families that have been found to be eligible for the scheme. These families are from 1,878 villages in 13 talukas and the outskirts of Chinchwad. The first installment of cash transfer — Rs 2,000 — under the scheme will be provided to eligible farmers before March 31, while the remaining two installments will be provided at an interval of four months each, said officials.

Following the announcement in the Union budget, the Maharashtra cabinet had cleared the proposal to implement the scheme, which is estimated to cost the state exchequer a total of Rs 7,200 crore. The revenue officials at block and taluka levels had been asked to collect information about the number of farmers in their respective jurisdictions who are eligible to benefit from the scheme.

According to District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Balasaheb Palghadmal, of the total number of farm families that have been found to be eligible for the scheme, information pertaining to 2,18,018 farm families has been uploaded on the NIC Portal, while information about the rest of the families will be uploaded in a few days.

Farmers with more than 2 hectares of land holdings and those who don’t meet other eligibility criteria have been omitted. “The farmers who have been found eligible are likely to get the first installment of the cash support within a couple of weeks,” said Palghadmal.

Beneficiaries across district

In Pune district, Shirur has the highest number of eligible farmers with small and marginal land holdings — 41,526 — who will be eligible for the scheme while Velha — 7,586 — has the lowest number of such farmers among all the talukas.

Although state-level information about eligible farmers is not available with the Agriculture Department, the state agriculture census of 2015-16 reveals that there are a total of 1.53 crore farmland owners in the state, of which about 1.2 crore hold farmland less than 2 hectares, thereby making them eligible for the scheme.

The data from the agriculture census shows that of the six revenue divisions in Maharashtra, the Konkan division has the highest percentage of small and marginal farmers — 84.5 per cent of the total

14 lakh farmers in the division. In Pune division, 84 per cent of total 37 lakh farmers have been identified as small and marginal.