Six booked for CO2 gas leak killing 2 workers in Pune

Police sub inspector Balasaheb Jagdale lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Talegaon MIDC police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Saturday. (File Photo)

An offence has been registered against six officials and others in connection with the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) leak incident in the premises of Schaeffler India Ltd at Talegaon MIDC in Pune district, which caused the death of two workers and left three workers infected last month.

Police sub inspector Balasaheb Jagdale lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Talegaon MIDC police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Saturday.

As per a press release issued on Sunday, police have booked Schaeffler India Company’s Safety Officer Satish Sawale,47, heat treatment head Hemant Bal,48, along with A K Palani,55, director of Usha Fire Safety Company, branch head Arun Prakasham,55, and Ivan Tellis, 50, Director of Fernotech Engineers Private Ltd Company , project manager Abdulrehman Antule,52, under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (B), 125(b), 3(5).