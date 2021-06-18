Now, a scale to help youngsters know where they stand on ‘Flourishing Spectrum’

Social activist couple Dr Abhay and Rani Bang have launched a kind of a scale to help youth gauge where they stand on ‘Flourishing Spectrum’, which they define as a “state of optimal development and well-being”.

This is part of an initiative called ‘Nirman’, which was started by the doctor couple in 2006 to identify, nurture and organise young changemakers to solve various societal challenges. They are also founders of the NGO, Society for Education Action and Research in Community Health (SEARCH).

“Nirman believes that young people’s growth should not be assessed merely on examination marks, degrees, pay packages and the wealth they possess, but rather, on more holistic measures of ‘flourishing’ — a state of optimal development and well-being. Presently, there is no information available regarding the status of ‘flourishing’ amongst Indian youth,” says Amrut Bang, Project Director, Nirman.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

June 18 marks 15 years of Nirman. Over this period, Nirman has worked with thousands of youth from at least 20 states of India with diverse educational backgrounds, providing them developmental inputs, says Bang.

The comprehensive online questionnaire, called ‘Youth Flourishing Questionnaire’, available on Nirman’s website, covers 50 diverse indicators across seven domains of ‘flourishing’ and provides a detailed personalised report to the respondents. This questionnaire can help the youth assess and chart their own flourishing journey, Bang told The Indian Express.

Bang further said the research in Western countries suggest that not more than 20 per cent of the youth embody characteristics of ‘flourishing’. “Considering our large youth demographic, it is vital to know the scenario in India and promote varying possibilities of ‘flourishing’ for the Indian youth.”