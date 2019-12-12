SC/ST commission Bill row: Partha’s remarks factually incorrect, should check before speaking, says Raj Bhavan

Invoking power under Article 175(2) of the Constitution, Dhankhar on Tuesday sent a message to the Speaker with respect to the West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill 2019. Partha Paul Invoking power under Article 175(2) of the Constitution, Dhankhar on Tuesday sent a message to the Speaker with respect to the West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill 2019. Partha Paul

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee for claiming that the Governor’s message to the state Assembly Speaker on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission Bill was put in public domain before sending the same to the Speaker.

A press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said, “It has been noticed by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that a statement of Partha Chatterjee has appeared in public domain that the message of the Governor in terms of Article 175(2) of the Constitution of India with respect to The West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill 2019 was put in public domain before sending the same to the Speaker.”

“The statement of Partha Chatterjee is factually incorrect and it will be appreciated that in future the minister needs to check things before making reflections on the Constitutional working of the Governor in public domain. It is firmly indicated that the communication by permissible legal mechanism was in the first instance sent successfully only to the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and it was quite some time thereafter that it was put in public domain keeping in view the nature of the issue and the circumstances attending thereto,” the statement added.

Invoking power under Article 175(2) of the Constitution, Dhankhar on Tuesday sent a message to the Speaker with respect to the West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill 2019 for consideration of the said message by the Legislature with all convenient dispatch.

Chatterjee had said, “The SC and ST MLAs… staged a protest in the Assembly premises yesterday. Following this, the Governor sent his message to the Assembly Speaker… The message went viral in social media even 30 minutes before sending it to the Speaker.”

