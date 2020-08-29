SC order on final-year degree exams: Focus on preparation to conduct examination, students will get ample time, says Maharashtra Education Minister

Samant said the decision might differ from place to place, as per local conditions, but also that students will get ample time to prepare.

Even as the Supreme Court ordered that final-year degree examinations will have to be conducted across India, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said Maharashtra will not file a review petition on the SC order and instead focus on preparations to conduct examinations.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said over the next few days, he will speak to state university V-Cs and make a formal announcement on dates and exam pattern.

He also said the decision might differ from place to place, as per local conditions, but also that students will get ample time to prepare.

Samant said an announcement could be expected early next week. While the apex court has allowed promotion of students from one year to another based on average marks, it has also ordered that final-year degree students will have to appear for exams as per guidelines set by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Nearly eight to nine lakh students are in the final year across the state, and are expected to appear for this exam. “We had put forth our views that conducting exams is difficult, but since the SC has given its decision, the state government will respect the order. In fact, I have already started reviewing the situation with vice-chancellors of state universities. We have to ask them on ways to conduct the exam and other modalities. In fact, soon I will personally visit the universities to meet V-Cs and discuss details.”

On whether it was setting exam date or mode of exam, Samant, however, said no abrupt announcement would be made. “Students will get sufficient time to prepare. We are not going to announce exam dates immediately or be in any hurry. If need be, we will even request UGC to extend the deadline from September 30.”

On the decision on conducting the common entrance test (CET) for professional courses, Samant said exam centres were being finalised at taluka and division levels. “All education officials are reviewing the situation at exam centres and once we are satisfied that guidelines have been met, we will make an announcement,” he added.

