Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Sawant, Chauhan enter finals of tennis tournament

Chauhan, who trains under Aditya Sachdeva at RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh, was pleasantly proud to be in his first J3 finals. He clinched a J5 title in Gurugram, and U16 singles at the Fenesta National Tennis Championships earlier this year.

Local girl third-seeded Madhurima Sawant will take on the seventh-seeded French tennis player, Margot Phanthala, in the finals. (Representational/File)

After a nail-biting semi-final match, unseeded Hitesh Chauhan is set to face Serbian Aleksandar Daskalovic in the final match of the MSLTA – ITF Junior Grade 3 U18 Tennis Championships at the Deccan Gymkhana court on Saturday. Chauhan had a subdued start against 17-year-old compatriot Adhirit Awal with 5-7 down in the first set.

But, he soon found his stride in the second set to clinch it 7-6(4). Awal, however, fought neck-in-neck with Chauhan to stretch the third set to a tie-breaker, and seized the final set 7-6(9). “…The first set went away from me as my opponent is a talented sportsperson, and his game was tricky for me to comprehend,” said 14-year-old Chauhan from Ludhiana.

Local girl third-seeded Madhurima Sawant will take on the seventh-seeded French tennis player, Margot Phanthala, in the finals. In the doubles, top-seeded pair — Aman Dahiya and Kriish Tyagi — scored a 6-2 7-6(3) win over the second-seeded duo —Bushan Haobam and Daksh Prasad — to claim the boy’s doubles crown. The second-seeded Thailand pair — Kamonwan Yodpetch and Lidia Podgorichani — had a 6-4, 6-3 win over the Indian duo — Ruma Gaikaiwari and Madhurima Sawant — to clinch the title.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:49:33 pm
