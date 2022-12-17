Sawai not only a stage, also a test in front of audience: Manali Bose

For Kolkata-based vocalist Manali Bose, performing for the first time at the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav was nothing less than a form of worship with the blessing of legends. “This stage is indeed a glorious one as all the luminaries have left their mark on this stage,” said Bose.

The vocalist from Kirana gharana, renowned for her khayal style, opened the third day with a slow tempo rendition in Ektal in Raag Marwa, followed by a faster composition. Bose’s ability to display different facets of Dadra with Raag Gara and Raag Pilu complementing each other held the audience captive till the end. She ended her set by presenting the well-known Baaje Re Muraliya Baje, immortalised by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Lata Mangeshkar.

Born into a family of musicians, Bose told The Indian Express that she was exposed to good music. “My parents played cassettes of many classical musicians… When I started learning seriously I found that classical music allows your imagination to fly, unlike other music styles. You can paint your imagination with your own colours,” she said.

Expressing her enthusiasm for performing at Sawai, Bose said the coveted annual music festival also offers a learning turf for many artistes. “As Sawai focuses on gharana gayaki and notable artists from all the gharanas come here to perform, we can hear and learn from them. Therefore, we always look forward to this festival…Sawai and festivals of its level are not only stages where artists perform but also a test in front of the learned audience and connoisseurs through which an aspiring musician moulds himself into a complete artist,” she said.