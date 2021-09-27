Savitribai Phule Pune University to soon have photos of students on marksheets to prevent forgery

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to add photos of students to their marksheets to prevent forgery. A proposal for this was tabled at the Senate meeting of the university on Sunday.

Currently, the university has a facility for employers to check the authenticity of submitted marksheets by name, batch and other details of the students. However, the Senate members reasoned that adding a photograph to the marksheet will rule out any possibility of forgery by candidates.

It was only last year that SPPU started printing its own degree certificates and used the same during the 117th graduation ceremony, a job that was earlier outsourced. The examination printing department under the SPPU’s board of examinations and evaluations has done the same.

While it was agreed in principle, Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examinations and evaluations, said there are some technical difficulties to it. “This time, we did a pilot run of printing certificates with the photographs for a very small section of the management students. For printing these certificates, we need a laser printing facility. Since we have lakhs of students, we need to become technologically self-reliant first. Also, there is the design consideration. Our certificates are already packed and to accommodate pictures, we will have to reduce some elements. It will take some time to work on all of this,” he added.