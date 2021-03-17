Savitribai Phule Pune University finally releases details of online MCQ-based tests, mock exams from April 7

According to the circular, syllabus of most programmes including BA and B Com for external students has been completed and 100 per cent of the syllabus will be considered while setting exam papers (File)

After a long wait by students, the examination department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released a circular specifying the details of exams of the first semester (October-November 2020) for first to final-year degree students, to be conducted online in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format from April 10. The exam duration will be one hour and the 50-marks question paper will have 60 MCQ questions, of which 50 correct answers will be accepted for calculating results.

The circular states that mock exams would be held on April 7 and the final exam time table would be released by March 25 on the website, http://www.unipune.ac.in. Students will be sent all details of the examination through SMS and email, but candidates will have to ensure to send the correct number/email for communication.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

According to the circular, syllabus of most programmes including BA and B Com for external students has been completed and 100 per cent of the syllabus will be considered while setting exam papers. Since the academic session for professional courses such as pharmacy, engineering, law, M.Ed began on February 6, as per the advice of the Board of Studies of these faculties, exams will be based on 70 per cent syllabus of that particular unit.

The marks of theory papers for the first semester will be made available to students through the Student Profile System and the results of various faculties would be released in phases. As and when the results are announced, forms for March/April 2021 examinations would be made available. The printed results would be given after both semester exams are conducted.

The exams of a few first year (regular) will be conducted in online MCQ format at college level such as BA (2013 pattern), in Commerce – BBA (Computer Application) and BBA (International Business) in 2016 pattern and more such subjects, in the same manner as prescribed by the university. The internal or sectional exams should be conducted online/remote, using the means available at the college/institute, and marks be uploaded in the university system by April 10.

The circular specifies that if for any reason, the exam session is logged out, then commensurate time will be given to the candidates. Previous answers will automatically be stored in the system and only remaining questions and specified time will be provided.

Photocopies of answersheets will not be available for the online MCQ-based tests. The theory results of only those students whose internal/in semester exams have been sent by concerned colleges will be declared, and only such students will get final marksheets after both semester exams are conducted.



For any queries or complaints regarding the pattern of examinations or even later about difficulties faced in giving examinations, students can register complaints at sps.unipune.ac.in