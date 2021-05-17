Savitribai Phule Pune University drops idea to convert nitrogen unit, to buy oxygen plant from Gujarat

AFTER CONSIDERING converting an existing nitrogen producing unit to produce medical oxygen, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now dropped the idea and will be setting up a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen plant on its campus in the next four weeks, said vice-chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar.

The plant is being bought at the cost of Rs 27 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from Gujarat and, at present, the university is in the process of gathering funds through a CSR initiaitive.

Over the past few weeks now, SPPU authorities have been scouting for different solutions to generate medical oxygen on campus, which can be provided to hospitals where Covid-19 patients are admitted. Earlier, the university had almost finalised getting an oxygen plant lying defunct in another state, but it was moved to another district as per instructions by the state government.

Soon after IIT-Bombay kick-started a pilot project to convert an existing nitrogen producing unit to produce medical oxygen, SPPU authorities contemplated following suit.

“But it was working out to be too expensive and the capacity would have been small. The plant, which we are getting now, is also a small one but enough to produce enough oxygen for at least 10 critical patients. Currently, we are gathering funds under CSR, but if the amount collected is small, we will request staffers to donate one day’s salary. I think the plant should be set up within three weeks,” Karmalkar said.

According to the V-C, a space near Joshi gate on the campus, which was being used as a dumping ground, has been identified and is now being cleared out and prepared for the installation.