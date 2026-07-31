Savarkar defamation case: Google submits details of Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube video in Pune court

Google LLC on Thursday submitted details of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Youtube channel and video to the special MP/MLA court in Pune, which is hearing the defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Satyaki has alleged in the complaint that Rahul Gandhi made defamatory remarks against V D Savarkar during a speech in London on March 5, 2023. Along with the complaint filed in 2023, Satyaki had submitted before the court some news reports, a YouTube link showing video of Rahul’s speech in London, and a CD containing the said video, as evidence. But when the CD was played during Satyaki’s chief examination in November last year, it was found to be blank.

On December 18, 2025, the court allowed Satyaki’s application seeking directions for “YouTube LLC/Google..” to produce Rahul Gandhi’s original video available on the YouTube link titled “Indians abroad and shining examples of our culture of respect I Interaction with Diaspora in London”, dated March 5, 2023, published on “official YouTube channel of the accused Rahul Gandhi”.

The video was sought along with its metadata like upload date and time, URL and unique video ID, hash value/digital signature and other details.

Accordingly, advocate Dhairyasheel Patil, representing Google, submitted the information in a pendrive to the court on Thursday.

When contacted, Patil said the complete meta data pertaining to the said video and system generated records were given to the court.

“Google is based in the US. As per US laws, the original video cannot be shared with the court in Pune. The court has been informed that the said video is available and accessible on the Youtube channel of Rahul Gandhi,” Patil said.

Story continues below this ad

In his London speech, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly said Savarkar had written a book stating that he and some of his friends felt delighted to beat up a Muslim. According to Satyaki, V D Savarkar had not written any such book, nor had such an incident ever happened.

As per the court’s directions, the Pune City police conducted an inquiry and submitted a report on May 27, 2024, stating that Rahul Gandhi had allegedly defamed Savarkar in his London speech. Rahul Gandhi pleaded not guilty in the defamation case.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s counsel Milind Pawar cross examined Satyaki on V D Savarkar’s book “Vidnyannishtha Nibandh” on Thursday.

‘Dilatory tactics adopted to prolong the matter’

Satyaki’s lawyer Sangram Kolhatkar filed an application on Thursday, claiming the accused (Rahul Gandhi) has “adopted dilatory tactics to prolong the matter” and is “taking undue advantage of conversion of the complaint from summary case to summons case”

Story continues below this ad

The application asked the court to direct Rahul Gandhi to submit a “strict time-table” or the time required to conclude the cross examination. The court asked Rahul’s counsel Milind Pawar to file a stay on this application on August 4.

The application stated that Satyaki’s cross examination is ongoing for the last seven months, causing him “severe harassment and mental agony”. It further stated that “a multitude of questions being asked are merely repetitive and irrelevant”, as they are not related to the subject matter.

The application mentioned, “The Apex court had reiterated on numerous occasions that pendency in trials should be avoided. Needless to say, as the present case is being tried by the special MP/MLA court, an expeditious trial is highly warranted…”

Advocate Kolhatkar said during cross examination, Satyaki was questioned on V D Savarkar’s clemency petitions and literature, which is unrelated to the case.