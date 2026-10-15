Rahul Gandhi case: Savarkar’s grandnephew alleges ‘atmosphere of surveillance’

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Wednesday submitted a pursis before the MP/MLA court in Pune, stating that he has an “apprehension of being continuously watched, followed, and under surveillance”.

He attributed this concern to cross-examination in a defamation case by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, who has “persistently put questions concerning his daily routine, private engagements, and attendance at various social, cultural, and public gatherings”.

Satyaki noted that his cross-examination has now “stretched over an unreasonable span of more than ten months” and added that “despite extensive sittings, the defence has failed to conclude the cross-examination or provide any definite schedule/timeframe for its conclusion”.

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Satyaki filed a defamation case in Pune against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks about V D Savarkar during a speech in London on March 5, 2023.

In the pursis filed through his advocate, Sangram Kolhatkar, Satyaki noted that, as a public figure, he attends various programmes, arguing that questions about his movements are irrelevant to the subject matter of the case. He asserted that inquiring into his movements and public presence “creates an oppressive atmosphere of surveillance, directly impeding upon his personal liberty and right to privacy”.

Satyaki said he has scrupulously limited his case to the facts and has never sought to delve into Gandhi’s personal movements, foreign visits, or private engagements.

According to the complaint, Gandhi allegedly stated during his London speech that V D Savarkar wrote a book describing an incident in which he and his friends felt delighted after beating up a Muslim. Satyaki maintained that V D Savarkar authored no such book and that no such event occurred, claiming Gandhi intentionally made false and malicious allegations. Following court directives, the Pune city police conducted an inquiry and submitted a report on May 27, 2024, stating that Gandhi had defamed Savarkar. Gandhi pleaded not guilty.

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Questions on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

During the cross-examination, Gandhi’s counsel Milind Pawar questioned Satyaki on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and on Nathuram Godse, Gopal Godse, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Advocate Kolhatkar objected, saying the defamation case has no bearing on Mahatma Gandhi’s death or the RSS; however, the court noted it would consider the objection during final judgment.

Satyaki’s father Ashok was the son of V D Savarkar’s brother Narayan Savarkar. His mother Himani Savarkar was the daughter of Nathuram Godse’s brother Gopal Godse. Savarkar, Nathuram Godse, and Gopal Godse were among those arrested in connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s murder. Savarkar was acquitted, while Nathuram was sentenced to death and Gopal served a life sentence.

Responding to advocate Pawar on August 17, Satyaki stated that Nathuram and Gopal were active members of the RSS. Days later, Pawar submitted three video interviews of Gopal Godse along with transcripts. During cross-examination on September 3, Satyaki cited these videos, noting Gopal Godse stated in the interview that Nathuram had left the RSS.

On Wednesday, advocate Pawar asked Satyaki for his opinion on whether Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination occurred due to the political stance of the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS. Satyaki replied that he did not know the matter. He referenced the video interviews submitted by Pawar, stating that Gopal Godse recounted a secret meeting between Dr B R Ambedkar and V D Savarkar’s lawyer Bhopatkar, during which Dr Ambedkar reportedly stated there was no evidence against Savarkar in the assassination case.

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Kapur commission findings

Advocate Pawar further asked Satyaki whether, as the descendant of Gopal Godse, Nathuram Godse, and V D Savarkar, he supported Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

“No. I do not support the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Swatantryaveer Savarkar also condemned the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi,” Satyaki replied.

When questioned about the Justice Jivanlal Kapur Commission report linking Savarkar to the assassination, Satyaki stated, “No commission is above the court and that the Kapur Commission is no exception. The Government did not accept the Kapur Commission report. The Government did not challenge the judgments delivered by the court in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.”

The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 28.