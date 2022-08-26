‘Satta Manthan’: Ganesh mandal in Pune to portray Eknath Shinde’s rebellion in Shiv Sena and his rise to power

In keeping with its tradition of making decorations on political themes, social issues and historical events as part of Ganesh festival, a Ganesh mandal in Pune has decided to depict the biggest political event of the year: Eknath Shinde’s rebellion in Shiv Sena and his rise to power in Maharashtra toppling the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Renowned artist Satish Garu has prepared the statues of CM Shinde and Uddhav as part of the decoration on the theme of `Satta Manthan’.

The Ganesh festival of Pune holds prominence as it was started by freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. It was transformed from an intimate festival into a community affair through the efforts of Tilak.

The Ganesh mandals decorate the pandals on various themes based on historical events or cultural, social and political issues or topics related to defence and science. “I prepare decorations on various themes as per the demand of Ganesh mandals,” artist Satish Taru said, and added that he received the order for the ‘Satta Manthan’ decoration a month ago.

“The organisers explained to me the theme of political churning that took place in the state during the entire Sena rebellion episode. It is being done on the lines of the mythological ‘Samudra Manthan’ (churning of the ocean) episode. I have tried to bring out my best in a short period,” said Taru.

Taru had done decorations on political themes featuring prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendar Modi. “There is still high demand for Modi statues. This time there was demand for preparing decorations on the current political situation in the state,” Taru said.

In the past, some Ganesh mandals had made decorations on political themes that had statues of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Prime Ministers and state chief ministers.

A few mandals are making replicas of various temples, including that of Vithal Mandir of Pandharpur.