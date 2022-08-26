scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

‘Satta Manthan’: Ganesh mandal in Pune to portray Eknath Shinde’s rebellion in Shiv Sena and his rise to power

Renowned artist Satish Garu has prepared the statues of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray as part of the decoration on the theme `Satta Manthan’.

Renowned artist Satish Garu has prepared the statues of CM Shinde and Uddhav as part of the decoration on the theme of `Satta Manthan’. (Express photo)

In keeping with its tradition of making decorations on political themes, social issues and historical events as part of Ganesh festival, a Ganesh mandal in Pune has decided to depict the biggest political event of the year: Eknath Shinde’s rebellion in Shiv Sena and his rise to power in Maharashtra toppling the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Renowned artist Satish Garu has prepared the statues of CM Shinde and Uddhav as part of the decoration on the theme of `Satta Manthan’.

The Ganesh festival of Pune holds prominence as it was started by freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. It was transformed from an intimate festival into a community affair through the efforts of Tilak.

The Ganesh mandals decorate the pandals on various themes based on historical events or cultural, social and political issues or topics related to defence and science. “I prepare decorations on various themes as per the demand of Ganesh mandals,” artist Satish Taru said, and added that he received the order for the ‘Satta Manthan’ decoration a month ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

“The organisers explained to me the theme of political churning that took place in the state during the entire Sena rebellion episode. It is being done on the lines of the mythological ‘Samudra Manthan’ (churning of the ocean) episode. I have tried to bring out my best in a short period,” said Taru.

Also Read |Pune: Police allow Ganesh Mandal to organise play on killing of Afzal Khan by Shivaji Maharaj

Taru had done decorations on political themes featuring prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendar Modi. “There is still high demand for Modi statues. This time there was demand for preparing decorations on the current political situation in the state,” Taru said.

In the past, some Ganesh mandals had made decorations on political themes that had statues of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Prime Ministers and state chief ministers.

More from Pune
Advertisement

A few mandals are making replicas of various temples, including that of Vithal Mandir of Pandharpur.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:46:53 pm
Next Story

Man Utd to meet Sociedad, Arsenal drawn with PSV in Europa League group stage

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement