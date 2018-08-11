Satish Shetty murder case: Will oppose CBI’s final report, expose agency, says activist’s brother

Activist Satish Shetty (left), Sandeep Shetty Activist Satish Shetty (left), Sandeep Shetty

Sandeep Shetty, brother of slain RTI activist Satish Shetty, has said he is going to “vehemently oppose” the CBI’s report in the murder case. The Pune sessions court has asked Sandeep to file his say on the final report filed by CBI in April this year, which stated that no prosecutable evidence was found against four of the six accused, including IRB chairman and managing director Virendra Mhaiskar. Sandeep said he will “vehemently oppose the report and expose the CBI” when he appears before the court on August 14.

The trial against the remaining two accused, both former police officials from Pune Rural Police, will continue, said the probe agency. The court is yet to give its ruling on the final report submitted by the CBI.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, Shetty’s brother Sandeep said, “I will vehemently oppose the CBI’s stand on the murder. The agency has taken multiple twists in the case and has acted under pressure. A year before the report was filed, I had met the then CBI director and had told him I could predict that the agency would close the case. That is exactly what happened in April. I will expose the agency’s actions in this case, when I file the say. I have received the letter from the court superintendent, asking me to appear before the court on August 14.”

Shetty had been responsible for exposing an alleged land scam, and an offence had been registered at the Lonavala city police station against 13 persons, including IRB chairman Mhaiskar, on October 15, 2009.

Soon, Shetty started receiving death threats and was brutally murdered on the morning of January 13, 2010. A Pune court had discharged Mhaiskar and Deepak Gadgil, a project manager with an IRB’s subsidiary, from the land scam case weeks before the CBI filed the final report in the court in the murder case.

After the CBI’s final report, Mhaiskar told his investors in an open letter,”We are now in receipt of the closure report filed by CBI, with regard to the further investigation in the murder case. The report once again clearly exonerates us and the company of any involvement whatsoever, in this sad and heinous crime of murder of RTI Activist Satish Shetty. As a result, our stand on the matter about having no involvement whatsoever in this regard from day one stands vindicated as this long-drawn investigation comes to an end. The learning from this experience can be explained in one line – activism is an essential ingredient of democracy, but that should not be used to terrorise the lives of innocent people.”

The CBI had arraigned six persons as accused, including Mhaiskar, Jayant Dangre, an IRB liaison officer, then IRB lawyer Ajit Balwant Kulkarni, Inspector Bhausaheb Andhalkar and Assistant Inspector Namdev Kauthale of LCB and Dilip Arjunrao Shinde, then deputy superintendent of police, Lonavala. While Andhalkar and Kauthale have been chargesheeted, they are currently out on bail and the trial is on.

