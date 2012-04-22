Satish Darekar U-13 cricket tourney from April 25

PCMCs Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy has announced the first edition of the premiere series of the Satish Darekar Cup U-13 Cricket Tournament which will see four teams from the U-13 cricket circuit battling for the coveted top slot.
The championship will kick start on April 25 at the PCMCs Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy ground in Thergaon.
The tournament shall continue for 3 days,with 6 matches being played. Matches will be played at DVCA ground.
Satish Darekar Cup U-13 Cricket Tournament matches will be of 30 overs.
Four teams will play with each other on league basis. Each team will play with all the teams.
Heavy weight sides such as Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy,Ultratech Mumbai,Amre Cricket Academy Cadence Cricket Academy will be the teams to watch for, said Raju Kotwal,PCMC coach.
Apart from the winners and runner up prizes Satish Darekar Cup U-13 Cricket Tournament will choose best batsman,best bowler,and man of the series and will be awarded with a trophy.
The objective behind this tournament is to give a radical uplift to enthusiasm and seriousness among the local cricketers, he said.
At local levels the structure of the tournament and the quality of the services provided are a massive disappointment for a cricketer and is a major turn off.
According to Kotwal This tournament will look forward to create a platform for local players wherein these players can get a chance to quench their thirst for the game. This would attempt to create a niche for itself and position itself as the only prestigious U-13 cricket tourney in the city.
