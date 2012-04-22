Satish Darekar U-13 cricket tourney from April 25

PCMCs Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy has announced the first edition of the premiere series of the Satish Darekar Cup U-13 Cricket Tournament which will see four teams from the U-13 cricket circuit battling for the coveted top slot.

The championship will kick start on April 25 at the PCMCs Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy ground in Thergaon.

The tournament shall continue for 3 days,with 6 matches being played. Matches will be played at DVCA ground.

Satish Darekar Cup U-13 Cricket Tournament matches will be of 30 overs.

Four teams will play with each other on league basis. Each team will play with all the teams.

Heavy weight sides such as Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy,Ultratech Mumbai,Amre Cricket Academy Cadence Cricket Academy will be the teams to watch for, said Raju Kotwal,PCMC coach.

Apart from the winners and runner up prizes Satish Darekar Cup U-13 Cricket Tournament will choose best batsman,best bowler,and man of the series and will be awarded with a trophy.

The objective behind this tournament is to give a radical uplift to enthusiasm and seriousness among the local cricketers, he said.

At local levels the structure of the tournament and the quality of the services provided are a massive disappointment for a cricketer and is a major turn off.

According to Kotwal This tournament will look forward to create a platform for local players wherein these players can get a chance to quench their thirst for the game. This would attempt to create a niche for itself and position itself as the only prestigious U-13 cricket tourney in the city.

