‘Satisfactory’ air quality, clear skies over Pune today

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature over the city will remain around 31 degrees whereas the minimum temperature could fluctuate between 14 to 15 degree Celisus.

With the return of clear sky conditions over Pune city on Monday, the city’s minimum temperatures recorded at Shivajinagar stood at 15.1 degrees and at Lohegaon it was 17.5 degree Celsius.

Currently there is a trough in low level easterly running between Lakshadweep and north Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear sky conditions and normal weather over Pune for most days this week.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature over the city will remain around 31 degrees whereas the minimum temperature could fluctuate between 14 to 15 degree Celisus.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Monday was 95, which is considered ‘satisfactory’. The AQI forecast by SAFAR of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology for Tuesday is around 97.