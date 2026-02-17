‘Sathe is a mindset’: Why theatre veteran Atul Pethe’s reviving an iconic play to tackle modern envy and social media fakes

With his experimental version of ‘Sathecha Kay Karayacha?’, director Atul Pethe wants audiences to introspect about the hatred within themselves.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readFeb 17, 2026 11:57 AM IST
The play’s narrative unfolds through a series of conversations between Abhay and Salma, showcasing their loving relationship and Abhay’s growing frustration.The play’s narrative unfolds through a series of conversations between Abhay and Salma, showcasing their loving relationship and Abhay’s growing frustration.
“It’s very well-written, and talks about so many things,” says eminent Pune-based director and actor Atul Pethe. It was this conviction that led him to reinterpret Rajeev Naik’s Sathecha Kay Karayacha?, a popular play where a husband is insecure about his colleague’s success and his wife must balance his emotions while juggling her own challenges. Directed by playwright-director Sandesh Kulkarni in 2001, the production was hailed as one of the most important works of its time.

“‘Redirecting’ Sathecha Kay Karayacha? in 2025 was a challenge and a discovery. Sathe is not a person, but a mindset. Envy, hatred, jealousy, and cutthroat competition destroy humans in any era. Today, this mindset has grown enormously, creating invisible enemies, spreading false narratives on social media, and making life difficult with fake personas. We are experiencing a rise in mental illnesses at a societal level. I wanted to showcase this era through this play, exploring how low we have sunk as humans and why. For me, this play is a metaphor,” says Pethe.

Pethe’s directorial credits alone are formidable, from Waiting for Godot, Premachi Goshta and Surya Pahilela Manoos to Ujalalya Disha, Anandowari Chowk, Satyashodhak and Malpractice and The Show.

The experimental play will have only 20 shows. Of these, 13 have been held, and three of the remaining seven shows will be held at The Box Two in Pune on February 21 and 22, starring Omkar Govardhan and Ashwini Kasar.

The actors play Abhay, an advertising professional, and his wife Salma, a college lecturer. The play’s narrative unfolds through a series of conversations between Abhay and Salma, showcasing their loving relationship and Abhay’s growing frustration. Through their interactions, the play highlights the importance of communication, trust, and understanding in relationships.

“The play explores the complexities of Abhay and Salma’s relationship as they navigate their personal and professional lives. Abhay’s feelings of inadequacy and competition with Sathe serve as a catalyst for his introspection and growth. The play touches on the themes of identity, self-worth, and the pressures of modern life,” says Pethe.

The play is produced by Natak Ghar and The Box and is packed with accomplished names. The lights are designed by Pradip Vaiddya, sets by Pradip Mulye, and music by Saket Kanetkar.

Pethe’s Sathecha Kay Karayacha? is experimental in content and form. Previously, other directors have staged the play in a realistic way. Pethe has approached it non-realistically, using a fragmented style of acting, set, lighting, and music. The structure of the play is not the usual beginning, middle, and end; it’s 10 fragmented experiences. “Our collective effort was to bring this fragmented life to visual form and convey the anguish of helplessness,” says Pethe.

He adds that it is crucial that while watching this play, we introspect and see the hidden tendency of hatred within ourselves through the characters. “This play offers a philosophical opportunity to become wiser by showcasing the envy of any era. The characters and their rational evaluation of each other seemed very important to us. In today’s times, where emotions are easily hurt, it’s necessary to recreate such a dialogue between two people. The linguistic experiment in this play is significant,” he says.

