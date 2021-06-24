Minister Satej Patil thanks Covid warriors as Kolhapur rolls out ‘Salaam Kolhapurkar’ initiative

Satej Patil, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and IT and guardian minister of Kolhapur, on Wednesday launched ‘Salaam Kolhapurkar’, an initiative to appreciate the efforts of citizens, NGOs, various organisations and political parties who have helped the district administration tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banners and posters with pictures and messages of appreciation for these Covid-19 warriors have been put up across Kolhapur district.

The felicitated citizens include four college girls Arpita Raut, Anchal Katyare, Shreya Chaugule and Shruti Chaugule, who distributed breakfast to the relatives of the Covid-19 patients at CPR hospital using their pocket money.

Sambhaji Salunkhe of Sevavrat Pratisthan, Avdhoot Bhatye of The Nation First, Aishwarya Munishwar of Seva Nilayam Foundation who worked for blood and plasma donation and vaccination of senior citizens have all featured in the Salaam Kolhapurkar gratitude list.

Priya Patil drove a hearse carrying bodies of Covid-19 patients and ensured that their final rites were conducted in a dignified manner. Group of volunteers under White Army was active since the beginning of the pandemic to help the Kolhapur public.

Along with them, Bhaskar Bhosale, Milind Yadav, Amol Buddhe, Kalpana Bhatia, auto driver Jitendra Shinde, Shiv Sainik Harshal Surve, Sakshi Panhalkar, Deepa Shipurkar, Sarika Bakare and social organisations such as Yuvasevak Foundation, Kolhapur District Baitulmal Committee, Hunger Helper Group, Manaspandan Foundation, Kolhapur We Care-NGO Compassion 24, Rotary Movement of Kolhapur, Credai Kolhapur, Forty Oners Club of Kolhapur, Uttareshwar Thali have all found their names on Salaam Kolhapurkar banners and hoardings.

Speaking about the campaign, minister Patil said, “Number of people, NGOs, political workers across party lines have been working to help people during the pandemic. These people and the organisations surely deserve a pat on their back. ‘Salaam Kolhapurkar’ is one such initiative to appreciate their selfless efforts and the services towards the society.”

Patil has also requested the society at large to come forward in appreciating such initiatives to inspire them for more such work.

“Salaam Kolhapurkar is the only initiative in the country to appreciate these unsung heroes by putting up their posters at public places. The drive is a testimony of the teamwork and high civic sense that prevails in the district. Kolhapur’s robust healthcare has provided help to patients from other neighbouring districts like Sangli, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg,” a statement on the initiative said.